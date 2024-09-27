First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1618 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Featured Stories

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

