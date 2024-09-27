First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

