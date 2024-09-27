First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FTXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1636 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FTXG opened at $25.49 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60.
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.