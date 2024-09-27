First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FTXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1636 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTXG opened at $25.49 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

