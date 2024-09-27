First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (SDVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

