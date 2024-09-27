First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

FID stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.78.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

