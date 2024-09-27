First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
FID stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.78.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- REITs on the Rise After Rate Cuts: Where to Invest Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.