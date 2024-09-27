Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on F. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

