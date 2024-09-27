FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur-Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

URG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $431.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 613,061 shares in the company, valued at $735,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 613,061 shares in the company, valued at $735,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,988.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,480 shares of company stock worth $726,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

