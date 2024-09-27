Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.51) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($30.13) to GBX 2,300 ($30.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Gamma Communications Trading Down 0.8 %
Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,103.45%.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
