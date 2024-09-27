Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 20,000 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,864,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

