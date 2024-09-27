General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $53.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura cut General Motors from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.92.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

General Motors stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in General Motors by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in General Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,886,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

