GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,999.92 in Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson bought 115,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$14,999.92.

Anders Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Anders Carlson acquired 46,100 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,993.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Anders Carlson bought 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.

GFG Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CVE GFG opened at C$0.13 on Friday. GFG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

