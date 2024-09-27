Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

GDEN opened at $32.41 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $938.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 78.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

