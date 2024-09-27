Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

GSBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,451,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 413,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.