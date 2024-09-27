Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) & DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Financial Comparison

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DXP Enterprises and Grafton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grafton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DXP Enterprises has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grafton Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.8% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Grafton Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Grafton Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.68 billion 0.49 $68.81 million $3.60 14.43 Grafton Group $2.51 billion 1.16 $258.04 million N/A N/A

Grafton Group has higher revenue and earnings than DXP Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Grafton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 3.57% 17.22% 5.64% Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Grafton Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Grafton Group

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company’s Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie’s brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.