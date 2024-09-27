Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $274.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of ASR stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.21.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
- About the Markup Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.