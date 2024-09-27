Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $274.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.