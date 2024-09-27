Guggenheim Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $45.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.64.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after buying an additional 1,287,911 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 69,383.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 355,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

