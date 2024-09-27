H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $917.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

FUL stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 576,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

