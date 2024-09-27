HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HarborOne Bancorp

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

