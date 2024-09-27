Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,200 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the August 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

