Head-To-Head Comparison: Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) and Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 9.18% 16.16% 0.79% Discovery N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $43.17 billion 1.23 $4.05 billion $1.72 17.23 Discovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Manulife Financial and Discovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manulife Financial and Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00 Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manulife Financial currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Discovery.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Discovery on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments. The company offers health, life, car, travel, business, and home insurance products; motor, building, household content, and portable possessions insurance products; private medical insurance products; and commercial short-term risk insurance products. It also provides managed care services; financial solutions; investment products; retail banking solutions, including deposits and loans and advances; and Vitality, which offers health and lifestyle benefits. The company was formerly known as Discovery Holdings Limited and changed its name to Discovery Limited in December 2012. Discovery Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

