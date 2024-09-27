Head-To-Head Review: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Volatility & Risk

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $684.98 million 5.02 -$73.47 million ($1.08) -28.26 JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.54 -$79.98 million ($1.39) -12.77

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and JBG SMITH Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

COPT Defense Properties has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. COPT Defense Properties pays out -109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for COPT Defense Properties and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties -15.75% -7.52% -2.71% JBG SMITH Properties -25.40% -6.64% -2.69%

Summary

COPT Defense Properties beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.