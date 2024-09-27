Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €34.50 ($38.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.45. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($30.57) and a fifty-two week high of €34.94 ($38.82).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of €24.06 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.4245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

