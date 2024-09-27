Huntsman Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,358 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 562% compared to the typical volume of 2,472 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,891,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,821 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntsman by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntsman by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,697,000 after buying an additional 203,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $24.78 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

