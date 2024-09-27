Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 617.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ilika Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,025. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Ilika alerts:

About Ilika

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.