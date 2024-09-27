Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 617.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ilika Stock Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,025. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Ilika
