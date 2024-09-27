Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a growth of 552.0% from the August 31st total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INDV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Indivior alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INDV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Indivior Stock Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 333,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Indivior has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,005.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.