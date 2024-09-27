Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 537.3% in September

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 537.3% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 83,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,919. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 32.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

