Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £14,560 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael N. Biggs bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($19,496.52).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CBG stock opened at GBX 419 ($5.61) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 467.08. The company has a market capitalization of £630.55 million, a P/E ratio of 441.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 911.50 ($12.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($5.02) to GBX 620 ($8.30) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($8.17) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.45).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

