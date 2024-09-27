Insider Buying: High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Acquires 3,436 Shares of Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair purchased 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,136.20.

Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Tide alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Christian Sinclair acquired 7,299 shares of High Tide stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$19,999.26.

High Tide Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on shares of High Tide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.