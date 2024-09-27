Insider Selling: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Sells A$1,557,422.52 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli sold 690,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.54), for a total transaction of A$1,557,422.52 ($1,066,727.75).

Daniel Agostinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Daniel Agostinelli purchased 795,031 shares of Accent Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,764,968.82 ($1,208,882.75).

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46.

Accent Group Increases Dividend

Accent Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Accent Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Accent Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

