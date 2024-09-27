Insider Selling: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Sells A$1,557,422.52 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli sold 690,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.54), for a total transaction of A$1,557,422.52 ($1,066,727.75).
Daniel Agostinelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 2nd, Daniel Agostinelli purchased 795,031 shares of Accent Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,764,968.82 ($1,208,882.75).
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46.
Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.
