Insider Selling: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £20,029.40 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,658 ($62.37), for a total transaction of £20,029.40 ($26,820.30).

Mark Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($60.51), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($496,012.90).

Cranswick Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,570.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,395.40. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,392 ($45.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,835 ($64.74). The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,245.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

