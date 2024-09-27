Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CEO Sells $1,746,354.12 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 24,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,746,354.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,929.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

