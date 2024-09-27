Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,757,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,984,575.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $551,600.00.

eXp World Trading Up 2.7 %

EXPI stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 91.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 248,070 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eXp World by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPI

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.