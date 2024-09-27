Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $2,965,650.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $2,965,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at $174,495,287.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Adam Elsesser sold 1,620 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00.

Penumbra Stock Up 2.5 %

PEN stock opened at $191.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $277.34.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

