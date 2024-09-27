Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CRO Sells 8,895 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Fitzsimons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.18, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

