Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CFO Sells $193,872.64 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

