Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells 10,092 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TYRA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

