InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NSPR

InspireMD Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.72 on Monday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $67.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.90.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 266.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. InspireMD accounts for 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.