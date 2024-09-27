International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 273.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

