Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of 5-6%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

INTU stock opened at $636.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $635.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $720.37.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

