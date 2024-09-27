Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

