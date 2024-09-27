Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock remained flat at $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,417. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 1.67. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Stories

