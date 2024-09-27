Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 20,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$467,571.40.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:TA opened at C$14.11 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4475209 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

