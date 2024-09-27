Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.
NYSE JEF opened at $61.10 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.
In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
