Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JEF opened at $61.10 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

