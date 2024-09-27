Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
NYSE JEF opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $62.98.
In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
