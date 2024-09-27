Jefferies Financial Group Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $225.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.56. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $196.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.