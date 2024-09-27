Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.34. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

