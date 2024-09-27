John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JHCB opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $22.20.
About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
