John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JHCB opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

