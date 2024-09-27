Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT opened at $37.03 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 million, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOUT

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.