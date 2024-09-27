Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.
Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
JOUT opened at $37.03 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 million, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
