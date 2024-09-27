JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $250.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $231.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.05. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

