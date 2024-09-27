JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($45.53) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($45.53) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,400 ($45.53).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,415 ($32.34) on Tuesday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,345 ($31.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961 ($39.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,681.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,745.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

